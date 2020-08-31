Polybius (PLBT) Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Polybius token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00009705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $1,265.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.03 or 0.05671641 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a token. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.