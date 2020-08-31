Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.98

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 1388000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

PRAA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $305,015.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,226,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $2,729,078. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pra Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pra Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pra Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pra Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pra Group by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

