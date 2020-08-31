Primerica (PRI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Primerica (NYSE: PRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/28/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

8/27/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Primerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/7/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Primerica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Primerica had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primerica stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.28. 5,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,339. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

