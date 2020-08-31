Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $231.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

