Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,932,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $481,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,009,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,479,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,259,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,568,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 131,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,837,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

