Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,830 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $238,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,216. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

