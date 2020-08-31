Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,986 shares during the period. Prothena comprises 1.0% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Prothena worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $5,350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. 4,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,588. The company has a market cap of $514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.86. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.