PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $13,952.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,928.49 or 1.01581750 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00162973 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001169 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.