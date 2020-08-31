QASH Reaches Market Cap of $15.16 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. QASH has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $181,886.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, QASH has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.01659617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00198406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00177553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00191516 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Gate.io, EXX, Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, GOPAX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

