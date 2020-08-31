Qbao Trading Down 15.4% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $281,429.92 and approximately $2,550.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000116 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.