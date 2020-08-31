QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $118.26

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.26 and last traded at $118.20, with a volume of 6280200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 97.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,266 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 92.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 490,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.