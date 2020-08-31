Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $228,388.84 and approximately $2,041.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

