Raise 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,542.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Raise has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $282,284.11 and $14,542.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.01659617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00198406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00177553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00191516 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

