Rate3 Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, FCoin and HADAX. Rate3 has a market cap of $745,097.04 and $134,781.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Ethfinex, Coinrail, HADAX, BitForex, DDEX, FCoin, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

