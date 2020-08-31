Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) recently:

8/27/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

8/22/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

8/12/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

7/15/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

7/8/2020 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $106.64 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

