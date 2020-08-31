Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $219,717.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars.

