Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Penn National Gaming (PENN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) recently:

8/28/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $62.00.

8/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2020 – Penn National Gaming is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2020 – Penn National Gaming was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Penn National Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Penn National Gaming was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.29 on Monday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 143,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $57.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

