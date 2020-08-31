Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

REZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, VP Fradin Roger bought 69,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $654,029.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 168,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $34,227.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

