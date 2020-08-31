Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $3.62

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00031164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $37.24 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.22 or 0.05903001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

