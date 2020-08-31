Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,885,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after purchasing an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $93.83 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

