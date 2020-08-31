Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.88.

CWB stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.71. 293,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,323. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.51.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$214.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

