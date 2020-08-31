Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $69,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.12. 469,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

