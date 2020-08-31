Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 81,869 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 251.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Nordstrom worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 403,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

