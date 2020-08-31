RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.28 ($39.15).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.93 and its 200 day moving average is €29.58.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

