SaluS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $548.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $548.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $19.48 or 0.00167490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00061473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,818.69 or 1.01607179 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

