Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.42

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.42, with a volume of 550500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

