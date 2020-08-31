Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.40

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.33, with a volume of 579900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

