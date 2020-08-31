Scotiabank Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.88.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$27.71. The company had a trading volume of 293,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$214.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.60 million. Research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

