Shift Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,917.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 39% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shift has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $22,917.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

