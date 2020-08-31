Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$14.75

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 225,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.29. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of -161.88.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

