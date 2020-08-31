Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 166.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 5.65% of Signature Bank worth $316,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 282,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 120,638 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.03. 296,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.