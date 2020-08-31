SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,743,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in SK Telecom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,019,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,405,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SK Telecom by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 190,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKM opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

