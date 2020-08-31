Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$5.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) received a C$5.00 price target from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at C$347,805.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

