Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121,148 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,525 shares of company stock worth $8,732,477. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $149.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

