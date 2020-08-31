Social Send (SEND) Price Tops $0.0043

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $234,037.99 and approximately $156.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00023882 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.