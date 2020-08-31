S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of S&P Global worth $217,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.37. 18,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

