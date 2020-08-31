SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.68

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 967600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

