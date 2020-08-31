Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Trading Down 25%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 890,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 442,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

