Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 421,331 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after buying an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 413.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 195,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after buying an additional 191,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 47.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 499,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 161,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

