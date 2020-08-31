Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Cap of $5,511.65

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $5,511.65 and $106.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,948,464 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

