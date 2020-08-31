Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.59% of Starbucks worth $507,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after acquiring an additional 916,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $3,447,527 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,489. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

