State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.