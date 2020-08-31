State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,778 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,468 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.18% of Perficient worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Perficient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Perficient by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Perficient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Perficient by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 594,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Perficient by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,013 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $43.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

