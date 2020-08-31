State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,900 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $104,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

MRK traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,070. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

