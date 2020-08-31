State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $145.22 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $145,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3,030.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 207,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,723 shares of company stock worth $129,724,586 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.98. 13,428,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661,201. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $163.25 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.19 and a 200 day moving average of $341.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

