State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $175.94 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $175,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.77. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $306.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

