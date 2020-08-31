State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 682,581 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 118.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $115,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,642,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.47. 17,203,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,233. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

