State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,493 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.20% of Prologis worth $138,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $101.86. 1,941,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,377. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

