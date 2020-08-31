State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 212,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $219,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.19. 13,756,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,081,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

