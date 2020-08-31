State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $121,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,329,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261,896. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05.

